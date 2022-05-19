Eat & Beyond CEO Featured On Reducetarian Summit Investor Panel

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCQB: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat & Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based food and alternative protein sector, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Michael Aucoin, recently joined a prominent investor panel at the 4th annual Reducetarian Summit that took place in San Diego, California from May 12-14, 2022.

The Reducetarian Summit is a three-day conference that brings together people, perspectives, and technologies from all over the world to explore how to reduce societal consumption of animal products and end factory farming.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to participate as a panelist this past week to discuss the current environment for investing in the plant-based food industry," said Michael Aucoin, Eat & Beyond CEO. "There is a significant appetite for investments that support the overall transition to more sustainable alternatives that can displace outdated, unhealthy, polluting, legacy food systems like factory farming."

The panel was entitled: Disrupting the Market: How to Invest in the Future of Food, and was moderated by Chloe Sorvino, Food and Agriculture Staff Writer for Forbes. Mr. Aucoin was featured alongside esteemed food industry and investment experts including Stephanie Chen, VC Associate at Stray Dog Capital; Josh Constine, Venture Partner and Head of Content at SignalFire; Catha Groot, Partner at Radicle Impact Partners; and Kristin Ellis, Partner at Lower Carbon Capital.

"This was a unique opportunity that brought together some of the leading minds in the industry. I think particularly now that we are beginning to emerge from the pandemic, the enthusiasm amongst the panelists about our collective ability to continue acting as catalysts for change was stronger than ever," said Aucoin. "It is encouraging to witness such strong alignment amongst the investment, philanthropic, and activist communities and my hope is that we can continue to work together to drive innovation that can create a more sustainable and healthy future."

The summit offered participants the opportunity to partake in a wide variety of activities centered around how to take action to reduce global animal product consumption including skills building workshops, structured networking, lightning talks, as well as exploring the plant-based expo.

About The Reducetarian Summit

The Reducetarian Summit aims to showcase perspectives and technologies from all corners of the world to explore how to reduce societal consumption of animal products. The three-day conference brings over 700 participants from various industries including tech entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, journalists, environmentalists, CEOs, animal advocates, nutritionists, effective altruists, academics, students, and non-profit executives to engage with nearly 100 speakers, panelists, and exhibitors.

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat & Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

