Eat & Beyond Appoints Justin Osborne as VP Sales

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat & Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing the appointment of Justin Osborne to the newly created role of Vice-President of Sales.

With over 10 years of consumer packaged goods (CPG) sales and marketing experience, Osborne will work closely with select Eat & Beyond portfolio companies to accelerate their commercial success in the market.

"I am incredibly excited with the opportunity to join Eat & Beyond to help its portfolio companies redefine the future of food," Osborne said. "We are in the midst of an evolution when it comes to how we feed the world and I strongly believe that Eat & Beyond is uniquely positioned to assist its portfolio companies in capitalizing on these opportunities."

Osborne has over 10 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Most recently he served as head of sales for Vega Canada, overseeing USA Club and international sales. Prior to this, he held progressively senior sales roles at Vega as well as sales and marketing roles at SC Johnson, Pepsico and Pfizer. Osborne holds an MBA with a double major in Strategic Marketing and Management of Innovation & New Technology as well as an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree both from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Osborne join the Eat & Beyond team," said Eat & Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "He brings a wealth of experience and an in-depth knowledge of both the traditional and emerging retail spaces. His experience at such leading companies as Vega and SC Johnson will dramatically augment the ability of Eat & Beyond to accelerate the revenue momentum of the portfolio companies that we are able to support and work closely with."

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat & Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

