easyMarkets Signs a Three Year Sponsorship Deal with Real Madrid

Mr. Ohad Golan, Chief Marketing Officer, commented on the sponsorship, "easyMarkets was looking to partner with a team that has instant recognizability, a rich history and a loyal, dedicated fan base.

"We sought to sign with an organization that has global appeal, with millions of eyes on it each match – and Real Madrid was the obvious choice.

"We look forward to leveraging Real Madrid's immense popularity and global appeal strategically as we move forward."

Emilio Butragueño, Institutional Relations Director at Real Madrid, commented, "Both, Real Madrid and easyMarkets, are leaders in their sector and share common values. We are looking forward to start working with them as Official Online Trading Partner beginning with the 20/21 season."

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets is an award-winning global broker with full market access, innovative trading platforms, a commitment to easy trading and price transparency.

easyMarkets was founded on the idea of democratizing trading. Our purpose was to give market access to anyone that wanted it. We ended up fundamentally changing the online trading industry – which only offered Forex at the time. In 2001 we accepted initial deposits from $25, that could be funded online via credit card – instead of lengthy bank transfer. Our customers responded with loyalty and helped us grow.

Over the years we expanded our CFD offerings to include global indices, energy, metals, and more. In 2016 we rebranded from easy-forex to easyMarkets. We managed to democratize trading, make it accessible, and easier – but there is always more we can offer our customers.

We were the first to offer a true online trading platform that you could not lose more than what you invested. We continued innovating - offering valuable trading tools and conditions such as free guaranteed stop loss, insideViewer, Freeze Rate – and our most innovative tool yet: dealCancellation which allows traders to undo losing trades within an hour for a small fee.

