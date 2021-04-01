Easy Lock mechanism for I-LINE™ Track Plug-In Unit wins Red Dot Award, recognizing Schneider Electric's commitment to simplicity and efficiency

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has received a "Red Dot Product Design Award 2021 for the Easy Lock mechanism, part of the Plug-In Unit for its I-LINE™ Track busway. This award recognizes the outstanding design and quality of the Easy Lock mechanism and other innovations in the I-Line Track busway which primarily serves the high reliability and high flexibility needs of data centers. It enhances how customers and partners install, commission, operate and maintain busway systems.

This innovative design will enable faster deployment of the electrical equipment required to power today's growing demand for data centers. Schneider Electric's new and more flexible busway system designs can be upgraded and expanded faster, to ensure reliable and efficient power distribution to avoid outages and secure stable data center operations.

The unique Easy Lock mechanism simplifies, until now complicated, busway installation and connection. The Plug-In Unit is now user-friendly with a trigger mechanism, hanging claws, and a handle. No tools are required to safely and easily install or remove the complete unit in less than five seconds, which is ten times more efficient than competing busway systems. Users also appreciate other design features including an indicator to show its status, when in operation or locked.

Schneider Electric incorporated 10 patented, break-through innovations in the I-LINE Track, improving the current-carrying capacity and connection reliability, and reducing busway installation space by 60 per cent. The plug-in unit delivers more flexibility in deployment and improves installation speed and efficiency. Other digital innovations help to detect and quickly locate faults, track power quality and system hazards, and automate operations and maintenance, to help reduce a data centers' energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The Red Dot Design Award 2021 attracted many great products from about 60 countries worldwide, which were evaluated on multiple criteria by an international jury.

Li Rui, SVP, Head of Energy Management LV, Schneider Electric China, said: "This recognition is a great honor. At Schneider Electric, it has been our belief for years to focus on customer needs and meet those by innovating. The Easy Lock mechanism is one example of how Schneider Electric is committed to empowering partners and customers with simplified and reliable solutions that help save time and costs, maximize reliability, and meet corporate efficiency goals."

