Easy Eats Pandemanila brand Kalihim (Philippine Bread Rolls) recalled due to undeclared egg
May 18, 2024, 14:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Kalihim (Philippine Bread Roll)
Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
Distribution: British Columbia
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
