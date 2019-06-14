Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and a Construction Update
Jun 14, 2019, 02:45 ET
Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)
VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2019 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for a further three years.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Business
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Withheld
|
1.
|
To set the number of Directors
|
Approved
|
52,493,076
|
442,711
|
2.
|
Resolution electing:
|
(a) Diana Hu;
|
Approved
|
52,457,746
(99.10%)
|
478,041
(0.90%)
|
(b) Michael Cosic;
|
Approved
|
52,460,896
(99.10%)
|
474,891
(0.90%)
|
(c) George Dorin;
|
Approved
|
52,467,693
(99.12%)
|
468,094
(0.88%)
|
(d) Bielin Shi;
|
Approved
|
52,455,793
(99.09%)
|
479,994
(0.91%)
|
(e) Nigel K. Dentoom; and
|
Approved
|
52,466,593
(99.11%)
|
469,194
(0.89%)
|
(f) Xin (Alex) Guan
|
Approved
|
52,442,223
(99.07%)
|
493,564
(0.93%)
|
as directors of the Company.
|
3.
|
Resolution appointing
|
Approved
|
53,856,732
(99.13%)
|
469,945
(0.87%)
|
4.
|
Resolution approving the
|
Approved
|
52,358,292
|
577,495
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
SOURCE Eastern Platinum Limited
For further information: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Rowland Wallenius, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, rwallenius@eastplats.com (email), (604) 800-8200 (phone)
