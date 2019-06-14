Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and a Construction Update

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2019 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019 (the "Meeting").  At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for a further three years.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:


Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes
Against

Votes Withheld









1.

To set the number of Directors

Approved

52,493,076
(99.16%)

442,711
(0.84%)

2.

Resolution electing:







(a)  Diana Hu;

Approved

52,457,746

(99.10%)

478,041

(0.90%)

(b)  Michael Cosic;

Approved

52,460,896

(99.10%)

474,891

(0.90%)

(c)  George Dorin;

Approved

52,467,693

(99.12%)

468,094

(0.88%)

(d)  Bielin Shi;

Approved

52,455,793

(99.09%)

479,994

(0.91%)

(e)  Nigel K. Dentoom; and

Approved

52,466,593

(99.11%)

469,194

(0.89%)

(f)  Xin (Alex) Guan

Approved

52,442,223

(99.07%)

493,564

(0.93%)

as directors of the Company.















3.

Resolution appointing
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as
auditors of the Company for the
ensuing year and authorizing the
directors of the Company to fix
their remuneration.

Approved

53,856,732

(99.13%)

469,945

(0.87%)









4.

Resolution approving the
continuation of the Company's
Stock Option Plan for a further
three years.

Approved

52,358,292
(98.91%)

577,495
(1.09%)

