EASTOWER WIRELESS INC‎.‎ TO OPEN THE MARKET ON FRIDAY APRIL 8, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), a US-based provider of wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless systems, is pleased to announce that Vlado P. Hreljanovic, CEO of EasTower, and his team will celebrate the Company's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange by opening the market on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:30am ET.

"We are very excited to unveil our company to the Canadian Capital Markets as a leader in 5G infrastructure development, one of the most rapidly growing industries and the future of communication technology," said Mr. Hreljanovic. "5G represents a significant opportunity as we continue to experience an ever-growing demand for higher internet bandwidth. As the entire U.S. mobile infrastructure requires an upgrade to this new technology, EasTower is positioned to be a direct beneficiary of this progression. We feel confident in the current U.S. market as there is no shortage of contracts for EasTower to support the company's continued growth."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. Please visit www.eastowerwireless.com.

About EasTower Wireless Inc.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EasTower Communications Inc., is a U.S. provider of wireless infrastructure developments and related services. The Company specializes in the construction, installation, upgrading, and maintenance of wireless infrastructure systems, including 5G, 4G and small cell deployments as well as first responder or FirstNet initiatives. The Company's diverse, top-tier customer base includes major telecom providers, global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), corporations and federal government agencies. The Company is currently operating in the State of Florida and is focusing on potential expansions in the Southeastern Sunbelt states of the US.

Forward-Looking Information

For further information: Vlado P. Hreljanovic, Chief Executive Officer, Ph: (561) 549-9070, Email: [email protected]