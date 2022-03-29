EASTOWER WIRELESS INC‎.‎ (FORMERLY OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC.) ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), formerly OV2 Investment 1 Inc. (TSXV: OVO.P), a US-based provider of wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless systems, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the opening of the market on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 under the symbol "ESTW".

"I believe we are in the middle of a new industrial revolution, and we are providing the foundation and infrastructure that enables this progression to take place," said Vlado P. Hreljanovic, Founder and CEO of EasTower. "To date we have built a solid foundation in our business to capitalize on this opportunity and we are extremely excited to have the support of the Canadian capital markets to aggressively scale our business and we are thrilled to provide our shareholders a direct access to be part of this exciting journey with us."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud intends on trading common shares of the Company for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, which is subject to TSXV approval, ‎the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month, payable quarterly in advance. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of EasTower. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About EasTower Wireless Inc.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EasTower Communications, Inc., is a U.S. provider of wireless communications infrastructure and related services. The Company specializes in the construction, installation, upgrade, and maintenance of wireless communication systems, including 5G, 4G and small cell deployments as well as first responder or FirstNet initiatives. Their diverse, top-tier customer base includes major telecom providers, global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), corporations and federal agencies. The Company is currently operating in the Florida market and focusing on potential expansion in the southeastern region of the US.

About Red Cloud Securities

Red Cloud is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, such as the anticipated trading day on the TSXV and the Company's business plans, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information relating to, among others, the engagement of Red Cloud and the results of their services, trading of the Company's common shares and the Company's business strategy and potential expansion activities. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, TSXV approval of the agreement with Red Cloud, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains regulatory approval, the success and viability of the Company's business strategy and expansion plans, including ability to hire the necessary individuals and obtain supplies and contract with third party customers. In addition, any potential expansion of the Company's operations is subject to the Company raising additional capital. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎release.‎

For further information: Vlado P. Hreljanovic, Chief Executive Officer, Ph: (561) 549-9070, Email: [email protected]