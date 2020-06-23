Eastman introduces Tritan™ Renew for sustainability without compromise

Sustainable materials provider previews new-generation Tritan copolyester

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Global specialty plastics provider Eastman introduces Tritan™ Renew copolyester. Tritan Renew offers sustainability without compromise, providing the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan but now with up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic. Eastman will produce Tritan Renew with its innovative Advanced Circular Recycling technologies that use recycled plastic as a raw material, reduce consumption of fossil fuel and have lower greenhouse gas footprints.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8739351-eastman-introduces-tritan-renew-with-advanced-circular-recycling-technologies/

"Tritan Renew is a significant step forward for Eastman as the first product to market using molecular recycling made possible by Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies. We have made considerable progress over the past year to create sustainable solutions that convert millions of pounds of waste into new materials," said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO of Eastman.

Eastman is committed to innovations that help build a circular economy. In 2019, the company began commercial-scale recycling for a broad set of plastics to keep material from being sent to landfills or incinerated or, worse, ending up in the environment.

Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies—carbon renewal technology (CRT) and polyester renewal technology (PRT)—have a significantly lower carbon footprint than production processes for products made from fossil fuel-based raw materials. Eastman's molecular recycling innovations can return waste plastic to its molecular form an infinite number of times, creating the possibility for a truly circular future.

"Thanks to the rapid innovation of polyester renewal technology, Tritan Renew adds certified recycled content to its exceptional performance and delivers one of the most exciting sustainability solutions available," said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager for Eastman Specialty Plastics. "Tritan's toughness has been enabling durable, reusable products to reduce the waste from single-use materials since its introduction in 2008."

Eastman is producing Tritan Renew with certified recycled content for a variety of durable products, including reusable sports bottles, small appliances, food-storage containers and eyewear, as well as textiles and cosmetics packaging. The recycled content of these products is achieved through a mass balance allocation process certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

Visit eastman.com/tritanrenew to find out more about Tritan Renew and Eastman's recycling technologies.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

Editorial Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

+1 (865) 599.9968

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastman

Related Links

www.eastman.com

