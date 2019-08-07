East West Shareholders Approve Sale of 30% Interest in Cheal Permits

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news release of June 24, 2019, the shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Company's disposition of its 30% interest in the Cheal petroleum mining and exploration permits in New Zealand. A total of 26.3 million shares voted, 29.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, and 97.2% of the shares voted in favour.

The Company is moving forward to finalize all transaction documentation, obtain regulatory acceptance of filings made with the TSX Venture Exchange and close the transaction. Further news will be issued as available.

About East West Petroleum Corp.

East West Petroleum Corp. (www.eastwestpetroleum.ca) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company established in 2010 to invest in international oil & gas opportunities. The Company has its primary focus on two key areas: New Zealand, where it has established production and cash flow and Romania where it is carried to production on an exploration program. In Romania the Company has exploration rights in four exploration concessions covering 1,000,000 acres in the prolific Pannonian Basin of western Romania with Naftna Industrija Srbije ("NIS"). The Company does not own the acres but has exploration rights.

