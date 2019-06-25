East West announces special meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 25 2019 /CNW/ - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSX-V: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news release of June 24, 2019, the Company's disposition of its interest in its petroleum mining and exploration permits in New Zealand will constitute a reviewable transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, requiring the approval of the Company's shareholders. The Company has called a special meeting for the exclusive purpose of obtaining an ordinary resolution approving the disposition of the mining and exploration permits in New Zealand, which meeting is to be held on August 7, 2019 for shareholders of record of the Company as of July 2, 2019.

The Company will be providing an information circular to shareholders detailing the terms of the proposed sale of the Company's New Zealand mining and exploration permits which is anticipated to be delivered on or about July 10, 2019

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nick Demare

Interim CEO and Director

About East West Petroleum Corp.

East West Petroleum Corp. (www.eastwestpetroleum.ca) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company established in 2010 to invest in international oil & gas opportunities. The Company has its primary focus on two key areas: New Zealand, where it has established production and cash flow and Romania where it is carried to production on an exploration program. In Romania the Company has exploration rights in four exploration concessions covering 1,000,000 acres in the prolific Pannonian Basin of western Romania with Naftna Industrija Srbije ("NIS"). The Company does not own the acres but has exploration rights.

For further information: Nick DeMare, E-mail: ndemare@chasemgt.com, Tel: 604.685 9316

