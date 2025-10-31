East Side Mario's Opens in Winona Crossing with a Fresh New Look

"We're beyond excited to open our doors at Winona Crossing," say Dale and Michele Adams, longtime Stoney Creek residents and proud franchisees of East Side Mario's Queenston Road since 2017. "We can't wait to welcome our neighbours in to enjoy delicious, abundant Italian-inspired food and celebrate the joy of spending time with family and friends."

This opening marks another milestone in East Side Mario's almost 40-year legacy of bringing Canadians together to share meals and memories. The Winona Crossing restaurant is only the second in Canada to feature East Side Mario's vibrant new design, a reimagined space that captures the sights, sounds, and spirit of Little Italy.

"We're proud to grow East Side Mario's in the Stoney Creek community as we transport guests to Little Italy, where the dream of our brand began," says Nathan Cameron, Chief Operating Officer of East Side Mario's. "It's an invitation to escape to your very own Little Italy and make memories that last a lifetime, whether it's a family dinner, birthday, or night out with friends."

The opening comes just in time for Stoney Creek residents to celebrate the holidays at the new location. Guests can enjoy Mario's Three-Course Feast from $24.99 until January 5, making it the perfect season to gather, celebrate, and create new memories at East Side Mario's Winona Crossing.

About East Side Mario's

Since opening its first restaurant in 1987, East Side Mario's has been the Canadian home of All-You-Can-Eat garlic homeloaf, soup and salad, delivering delicious Italian favorites in a fun, family-first atmosphere. Nearly four decades later, the brand continues to celebrate guests with great food, great value, and an unwavering focus on bringing people together. Find out more at www.eastsidemarios.ca. Follow East Side Mario's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has more than 1,100 restaurants located across Canada, and an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel and Blanco Cantina.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

