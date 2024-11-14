East Side Games Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $21.4M in Q3 2024 and $62.8M Year to Date

A-EBITDA of $2.56M in Q3 2024 and $9.2M Year to Date

POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE launched globally

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated. Building on the momentum from Q2, the company achieved its first growth quarter of the year, reporting a top-line revenue of $21.4 million, a 4% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 3% increase year-over-year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.56 million, representing a 12% margin and marking the eighth consecutive profitable quarter above $2.5 million. East Side Games Group continues to demonstrate strong performance metrics across its core portfolio, with an average daily user count (DAU) of 236,000, a stickiness rate of 24%, and an average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of $0.99.

"Our focus on profitability within our existing portfolio has paid off, and we are excited to further enhance our user acquisition strategies," said Jason Bailey, CEO of East Side Games Group. "With $8.3 million in cash—our highest balance since Q2 2022—we are well-positioned to invest in our future game launches and bolster our share buyback program."

One of the key drivers of growth this quarter was the launch of POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE in August, which quickly garnered nearly 30,000 daily active users and demonstrated impressive return on advertising spend (ROAS) figures.

In Q3, the company also enhanced its revenue generation through innovative strategies. The introduction of bi-monthly season passes for popular titles like Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money and Cheech and Chong: Bud Farm resulted in a remarkable 40% increase in season pass revenue.

In a major collaboration, East Side Games Group partnered with BBC and Paramount to create the Intergalactic Friendship Day crossover event between Star Trek Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive and Doctor Who: Lost in Time , generating substantial organic traffic and setting new ARPDAU records.

Looking forward to Q4, East Side Games Group is excited to introduce team-based cooperative and competitive play features into titles such as Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money and RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar , anticipating a significant boost in player engagement and monetization.

Moreover, the company is preparing to launch Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money on the Epic Games Store, expanding its reach in a new mobile marketplace with favorable revenue-sharing terms. This is a very exciting opportunity, only being afforded to a few game studios.

Finally, East Side Games Group is thrilled to announce our upcoming title, RuPaul's Drag Race Match Queen, developed in partnership with Funkitron and World of Wonder. Slated for a 2025 release, this hybrid match-3 game combines beloved gameplay elements with captivating fashion and character features, catering to the passionate fanbase of RuPaul's Drag Race.



Mike Edwards will be stepping down from the ESGG Board of Directors to focus on other pursuits, effective immediately. ESGG thanks him for his invaluable guidance over the past 12 years and is currently in discussions with several highly qualified candidates for his replacement.

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Financial highlights

For the quarter ended September 30th, 2024 , revenue was $21.4M .

, revenue was . Q3 2024 a-EBITDA of $2.56M and 12% a-EBITDA margin.

and 12% a-EBITDA margin. Cashflow for the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased by $700k , ending at $8.3M .

increased by , ending at . Daily Active Users in Q3 were 236k , with an ARPDAU of $0.99

, with an ARPDAU of On November 14, 2023 , the Company announced a renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") authorizing the Company to purchase 4,076,819 of its shares. Through September 30, 2024 , the Company purchased 1,540,719 shares at an average price of $0.76 . The company continues to buy back stock as restrictions allow.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Earnings Call Video

ESGG will release its third-quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information on Thursday, November 14th, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, AEW: Rise to The Top, Cheech and Chong Bud Farm, and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

