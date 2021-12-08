East Side Games Group, formerly LEAF Mobile, Commences Trading Under New Ticker "EAGR" on the TSX

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: LEMLF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that as of market open today, its common shares will begin trading under the new ticker "EAGR" on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following it's announced trade name change on December 5, 2021.

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval to formally change its legal name to "East Side Games Group Inc." at the next meeting of its shareholders. Until such time, its legal name will remain as LEAF Mobile Inc. d/b/a East Side Games Group Inc.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

