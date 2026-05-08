East Side Games Group Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 7, 2026. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 43,295,321 common shares, representing 56.27% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management proxy information circular dated April 8, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jason Bailey 43,173,973 121,348 Derek Lew 43,233,972 61,349 Russell Ovans 43,233,972 61,349 Jeremy Pierce 43,173,973 61,348 Darren Xu 43,233,993 61,328

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 6; and (2) approved the re- appointment of BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld To fix the number of Directors of

the Company at six; 43,173,861 121,460 0 To appoint BDO Canada LLP,

Chartered Professional Accountants,

as auditors for the ensuing year and

to authorize the Directors to fix their

remuneration; 43,231,567 0 63,754

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

ESGG is a leader in free-to-play mobile gaming, thrilling players with unforgettable experiences that spark lifelong fandom. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we are driven by creativity, flawless execution, and a laser-focused profitability strategy. We develop and publish both original and licensed IP titles, license our cutting-edge GameKit(s) platforms, collaborate on prepaid platform partnership projects, and strategically acquire studios or games to expand our family.

Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Dragon Up: Idle Adventure; the Goldbergs: Back to the 80s; It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money; RuPaul's Drag Race: Superstar; The Office: Somehow We Manage; Star Trek: Lower Decks – the Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time; AEW: Rise to the Top, Milk Farm Tycoon, Power Rangers: Mighty Force, RuPaul's Drag Race Match Queen and Squishmallows We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and our games are available worldwide through the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For Further Information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; Suite 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1G4