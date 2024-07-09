East Side Games Group Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 9th, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 7,215,809 common shares, representing 8.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management proxy information circular dated March 25th, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jason Bailey 7,038,998 176,811 Michael Edwards 7,027,373 188,436 Derek Lew 7,027,373 188,436 Russell Ovans 7,027,373 188,436 Jeremy Pierce 7,027,373 188,436

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5 (2) approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and (3) approved the Company's stock option plan. The results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld To fix the number of Directors of the Company at five; 7,213,998 1,811 0 To appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration. 7,213,459 0 2,350 To approve the Company's stock option agreement. 7,024,398 191,411 0

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group Inc., is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Dragon Up: Idle Adventure; the Goldbergs: Back to the 80s; It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money; RuPaul's Drag Race: Superstar; The Office: Somehow We Manage; Star Trek: Lower Decks – the Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time; AEW: Rise to the Top, and Milk Farm Tycoon.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and our games are available worldwide through the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online community on LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

