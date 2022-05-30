East Side Games Group Announces Results of 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special general meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 17, 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 42,715,334 common shares representing 52.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management proxy information circular dated March 31, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jason Bailey 41,463,761 (97.916%) 882,356 (2.084%) Darcy Taylor 41,401,230 (97.769%) 944,887 (2.231%) Michael Edwards 41,366,180 (97.686%) 979,937 (2.314%) Derek Lew 41,253,398 (97.420%) 1,092,719 (2.580%) Birgit Troy 42,276,046 (99.835%) 70,071 (0.165%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and (3) adopted a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its name to "East Side Games Group Inc." Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Setting the number of directors at five 42,342,507 (99.991%) 3,610 (0.009%) Nil (0.000%) Appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors 42,643,360 (99.832%) Nil (0.000%) 71,974 (0.168%) Approving the proposed name change of the Company to "East Side Games Group Inc." 42,706,141 (99.978%) 9,193 (0.022%) Nil (0.000%)

As a result, the Company has formally changed its name to "East Side Games Group Inc." and its common shares will begin trading on the TSX under such new name at the open of markets on Monday, May 30, 2022. The trading symbol of the Company on the TSX will remain unchanged.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

