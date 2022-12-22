EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES MULTI-GAME DEALS, 2022 HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATE ON TRULY SOCIAL GAMES

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), announced today that it has expanded its partnership with a variety of superstars in the LGBTQ+ community through its relationship with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Expanding our deals for existing games, developing new titles and featuring many of the biggest names in our existing games, it is clear the LGBTQ+ community is clamouring for additional mobile game content and ESG aims to deliver.

In addition to the IP signing, 2022 Highlights and Awards include the following:

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Three of our top five games have been launched in the past year





Year over year revenue growth every quarter and a year-to-date increase of 40% through September 30, 2022





Josh Nilson , founder and general manager, recognized as BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIA) "Person of the Year"





, founder and general manager, recognized as BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIA) "Person of the Year" Signed partnership deals with six major marquee IP holders





Signed development deals with five additional game studios





User Acquisition team recognized as industry leaders by Deconstructor of Fun (podcast "Practical Advice for Growing Games in Diverse Markets with Nancy Huang (Head of UA @ East Side Games) and Ludovic Thevelin (Growth Consultant @ Google)"





(Head of UA @ East Side Games) and Ludovic Thevelin (Growth Consultant @ Google)" Secured financing for up to $17 million and generated $5 million in operating cash flow through September 30, 2022





and generated in operating cash flow through Continue to be actively purchasing shares under our previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid.

2022 AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

"2022 has been a challenging year in capital markets, in the mobile games industry and across the economy writ large. Despite these headwinds, the ESGG team has achieved incredible milestones in 2022. We have solidified our foundation in GameKit and set the stage for a phenomenal 2023 and beyond. We want to thank our shareholders, the incredible team that work here, our IP partners such as NBCUniversal, Disney, Creative Artists Agency, Paramount, WOW and others. Most importantly, we thank the millions of people who played our games this year, our core objective is always to delight and engage them at every opportunity," said Jason Bailey, Chairman and CEO of ESGG.

TRULY SOCIAL GAMES UPDATE

As disclosed in our Q3 2022 MD&A, the Company believes it has fulfilled its current obligations under the Acquisition Agreement between TSG and the Company dated June 22, 2021. A TSG subsidiary has filed a claim in Oregon and on December 19, 2022 their general manager issued a press release. The Company believes the claims are meritless. The Company has responded on multiple fronts and is committed to resolving this matter.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Star Trek Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the aforementioned litigation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the outcome of any litigation may differ from what is anticipated or expected. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

