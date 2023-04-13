East Side Games Group announces expanded leadership team

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (ESGG) is delighted to announce knowledgeable and experienced team members are embarking on new roles in the company's C-Suite.

Effective immediately, the positions have been filled as follows:

Lisa Shek , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Jim Wagner , Chief of Product

, Chief of Product Wally Nguyen , Chief Revenue Officer

, Chief Revenue Officer Elin Jonsson , Chief Business Officer; and

, Chief Business Officer; and Jason Chan , Interim Chief Financial Officer.

While new to these roles, ESGG's new C-Suite members are familiar with not only the company, where they have all demonstrated their expertise over a number of years, but also the gaming and tech industry as a whole. As part of this transition, Jim MacCallum will be stepping down as CFO while still providing support on a contract basis.

"I couldn't be prouder to surround myself with this incredibly competent team. These are people that I have worked closely with for many years, some over a decade, and represent a world class C-Suite that knows our industry back to front," said Jason Bailey, CEO of East Side Games Group. "I am beyond excited to take on the next sensational chapter of our growth with these exceptional people by my side."

This announcement follows a record-setting full year revenue increase of 25% over 2021.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and Bud Farm Idle Tycoon.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected], 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4