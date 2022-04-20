East Side Games Group and Netflix Announce Dragon Up Mobile Game Coming Soon to Netflix

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, and Netflix announce that East Side Game's Dragon Up mobile game will be available to play exclusively on Netflix in May.

Dragon Up will be a premium version of the narrative-driven title that was developed on ESGG's proven Game Kit technology and will have no ads, no in-app purchases and will be included with a Netflix subscription. The game allows you to tap your way through the Dragon Kingdom in this colorful and fun animated idle adventure game.

"Netflix has revolutionized the way we consume television and movies, and we're excited to be a part of their early entry into the mobile game space," said Jason Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "Dragon Up couldn't have found a better home. We're excited for Netflix members everywhere to enjoy the game and we're looking forward to bringing exclusive content in future updates!"

The Dragons need your help to revive their magic. An evil wizard has tried to banish them from the kingdom, but one egg remains! Embark on an exciting adventure with your pet dragon Billy as you hatch eggs to save his dragon friends.

Collect ALL the dragons and rake in gold coins idle game style. Gather enough money to discover beautiful dragon nests and unlock rare dragons, epic dragons and new habitats to expand your kingdom! Dragons love gold, once you collect enough coins, feed them to your trusty pet dragon Billy and watch him turn them into amazing treasures.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected], +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected], +1 604 684 6370, Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8