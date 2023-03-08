East Side Games Group and BBC Studios launch Doctor Who: Lost In Time mobile game

In this idle game, players act as the Doctor to explore space and time, collecting energy to save the universe while visiting classic locations from the long-running franchise.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (ESGG) today announced the worldwide release of Doctor Who: Lost In Time, a mobile game available on iOS and Android, in partnership with BBC Studios.

Fans of the Doctor Who franchise are invited to explore new and classic stories, bringing together companions and characters from the show in this free-to-play, narrative-driven title. The game was co-developed with Bigfoot .

As part of the multi-year partnership with BBC Studios announced by ESGG in 2022, Doctor Who: Lost In Time has been developed using the company's Game Kit technology and is being published by East Side Games (ESG).

"Creating a game for Doctor Who, a legendary franchise with remarkably ardent fans, is incredibly exciting," said Jason Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We are thrilled to launch the first idle-genre mobile game inspired by the action-adventure classic, giving the enduring fan base of new and diehard fans an opportunity to explore the world of Doctor Who in the palm of their hands."

"BBC Studios is excited to be working with East Side Games and Bigfoot Gaming to bring The Doctor and a wide range of companions, enemies, and friends to mobile. Doctor Who: Lost in Time mobile game has one of the largest collections of characters from the show that fans will have fun collecting," said Kevin Jorge Head of Games - Games & Interactive at BBC Studios. "Players must power-up their waypoints to obtain Vortex Energy and upgrade their energy collectors and face off against some of the Doctor's classic foes. We look forward to seeing Doctor Who fans enjoy this game!"

"We are incredibly grateful for our multi-year partnership with BBC Studios that made the development of Doctor Who: Lost in Time possible," said Wally Nguyen, Executive Vice President Business Development for ESG. "Doctor Who has been capturing the imaginations of its viewers for nearly 60 years. To be able to create a game based on such an iconic, globally-recognized franchise is an honour."

GAME FEATURES

Power-up your Waypoints to energize an ailing TARDIS and help the Doctor!

Play through a brand new adventure and uncover a conspiracy spanning time and space, poised to destroy the Doctor!

Embark on daring adventures to defeat the Doctor's most fearsome foes including Cybermen, Daleks and much, much more.

Encounter familiar faces as the story unfolds! Collect different incarnations of the Doctor, friends and locations from all eras of Doctor Who.

Upgrade your collection using the mysterious resources you gather on your adventure to receive powerful bonuses!

Visual assets for the game, including key art and logos, can be found in the online press kit .

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT BBC STUDIOS

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions and programs and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programs made by the business are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specializations, with brands like Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios' global digital news platform, provides up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features to more than 139 million unique browsers each month. BBC Studios has offices in 20 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2,000 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Netflix, and Migu, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK's independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment, and international distribution for program titles.

In the Americas, BBC Studios operates a diverse portfolio of businesses focused on bringing the best of British content to fans across the region. This includes joint ventures with AMC Networks for flagship channel BBC AMERICA (U.S.) and with ITV for SVoD service BritBox (U.S./Canada), as well as a strategic partnership in Canada with Blue Ant Media for channels BBC Earth and BBC First. In February 2021, BBC SELECT, an ad-free, digital streaming channel offering all-new documentaries across culture, politics, and ideas, launched in the U.S. and Canada on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app. BBC Studios also runs a robust linear and digital content sales and co-productions operation, as well as a franchise management business. In addition, BBC Studios operates one of its major scripted and unscripted production unit in Los Angeles, responsible the Emmy®-winning Dancing with the Stars, the multi-award-winning Life Below Zero, and the popular reboot of the classic quiz show Weakest Link, among others.

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCStudiosUSPR | BBC Studios Press Room

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected] +1 604 763-1027; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8