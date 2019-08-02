East Hawkesbury residents to benefit from Grande Montée Road reconstruction

EAST HAWKESBURY, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and His Worship Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury announced funding to rebuild Grande Montée Road in East Hawkesbury.

The project involves rebuilding approximately 3.5 kilometres of Grande Montée Road, from Concession Road 7 to the Concession Road 5 and County Road 10 intersections. The widened sections of the road and intersections will improve traffic flow, making travelling on Grande Montée Road safer and more efficient.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $649,000 and the Township of East Hawkesbury is providing over $129,000 towards this project.

Quotes

"Safe and efficient roads are important to give Canadians more time to spend with their families. It's important to have a Federal partner that supports rural projects such as Grande Montée Road in East Hawkesbury."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

"On behalf of the Board members, we would like to sincerely thank Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the members of their team for responding to our request. East Hawkesbury is a small municipality and we need your support to keep our infrastructure in good condition. Grants like this are greatly appreciated. Thank you again to all those who participated from near and far in implementing this project."

Robert Kirby, Mayor of the Township of East Hawkesbury

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Luc Lalonde, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of East Hawkesbury, 613-674-2170 extension 1006, llalonde@easthawkesbury.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

