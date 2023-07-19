EARTHRENEW ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

CALGARY, AB, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company"), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. ("Replenish"), announces the granting of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 6,321,712 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and contractors on July 19, 2023. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest over a period of two years from the date of grant, and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an Agricultural Biotechnology company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative fertilizer solutions and sustainable manufacturing processes to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com .

About EarthRenew Inc.

Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF).

