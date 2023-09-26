EARTHRENEW ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO REPLENISH NUTRIENTS HOLDING CORP. AND CONTINUANCE INTO ALBERTA

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp." (the "Name Change") in connection with the continuance of the Corporation from the Province of Ontario into the Province of Alberta on September 25, 2023 (the "Continuance"), as approved by the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2023. Further details regarding the Name Change and the Continuance are contained in the management information circular of the Corporation dated May 15, 2023, a copy of which is available electronically under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

It is anticipated that the common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the name "Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp." effective as of September 29, 2023. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the Corporation's existing ticker symbol "ERTH". The Corporation's existing listed warrants (the "Warrants") will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ERTH.WT". The new CUSIP number and ISIN of the Common Shares are 76029E106 and CA76029E1060, respectively, and the new CUSIP number and ISIN of the Warrants are 76029E114 and CA76029E1144, respectively. Securityholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an agriculture biotechnology company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative fertilizer solutions and sustainable manufacturing processes to support a farm system that prioritizes healthy soils and grower profitability. By combining a balanced source of micronized nutrients and organic matter with our proprietary blends and granulation process, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

