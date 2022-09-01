EARTHRENEW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CFO

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company"), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. ("Replenish"), are pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Greenberg to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective September 1, 2022.

Mr. Greenberg is tenured Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of experience in public and private enterprises and brings a deep and diversified background in accounting, finance, governance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. Mr. Greenberg will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective September 1, 2022.

The appointment of Mr. Greenberg follows the planned transition and resignation of Mr. Shawn McMillan as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. McMillan will continue to provide consulting and advisory services to the Company going forward. The Board and Management of the Company wish to express their gratitude to Mr. McMillan for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we've developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com

About EarthRenew Inc.

Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH).

For further information: Keith Driver, CEO of Replenish Nutrients, +1 (403) 860-8623, Email: [email protected]