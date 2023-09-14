QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the catastrophic situation in Morocco following the earthquake on September 8, Groupe Promutuel, represented by its 16 mutual associations and its Federation, will donate $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Appeal to help provide emergency assistance.

In solidarity with the victims, Promutuel Insurance is joining in the generous outpouring of support to do its part to help the people of Marrakesh and Safi overcome this terrible ordeal.

"Mutual values take on their full meaning in the face of adversity. In a gesture of hope, Promutuel Insurance is drawing once again on its values of cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance to bring relief and comfort to the victims!" said Geneviève Fortier, Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Promutuel

Promutuel Insurance also encourages its staff and the general public to give generously to the Red Cross Appeal at www.redcross.ca or 1 800 418-1111.

About Promutuel Insurance

Promutuel Insurance is one of the biggest damage insurers in Québec. Renowned for financial stability, superior quality products, and outstanding customer service, it boasts 2,100 employees serving 634,000 insured members. Promutuel Insurance's mission is to promote and provide insurance products that meet the needs of its clients. In doing so it provides exceptional, personalized service while fostering the mutualist values that have guided it for over 170 years.

