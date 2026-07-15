Earth's Own Champions Uncompromising Quality in New Campaign

"Beyond the science-based analysis we do in the lab, true quality means ensuring our products perform flawlessly in real-life Canadian kitchens," says Iris Kuang, Innovation and Development Specialist at Earth's Own. "Whether it's steaming perfectly on a barista machine or holding up in a morning coffee, we're constantly testing and reformulating - even our best-selling products. The testing departments in this campaign may be fictional, but the drive to keep evolving and improving our products is very real."

Founded in Burnaby more than 25 years ago, Earth's Own has built its reputation on high-quality plant-based products that deliver on both taste and performance - and support Canadian farmers. Its portfolio includes favourites like Earth's Own Barista, Coffee Creamers, and Oat Original, named the best tasting oat milk in Canada.

"At Earth's Own, we've always believed that good enough isn't enough," says Brittany Hull, Vice President of Marketing at Earth's Own. "That mindset shapes everything we do - from how we source ingredients to how our products pour, froth, and taste. We're incredibly proud to make products Canadians can feel good about choosing, without compromise."

The campaign launches nationally this month across connected TV, online video, social media and out-of-home placements. Craft Public Relations is supporting on media relations, and MiQ is handling the media buy for connected TV.

For more information:

Rakshicaa Thirumuruka, Craft Public Relations

[email protected]

About Earth's Own

Based in Burnaby, B.C., Earth's Own Food Company is a pioneering Canadian food and beverage company driven by the belief that good enough isn't good enough. Its portfolio includes favourites like Earth's Own Barista, Coffee Creamers, and a range of oat, almond and soy beverages. From supporting Canadian farmers to making thoughtful choices at every step, Earth's Own is committed to creating delicious plant-based products with care, conviction and a relentless pursuit of better. Because better doesn't just happen, it's what goes into every sip of Earth's Own. To learn more visit www.earthsown.com.

Credits

Creative Agency: Public Inc.

CCO: Jill Applebaum

Associate Creative Director/Copywriter: Michael Porfirio

Art Director: Helen Giles

Head of Production / Producer: Marc Milliard

Graphic Design: Zaehen Ghanshani

Strategy: Georgia Cottrelle and Charlotte O'Brien

Director: Sean Wainsteim

Director of Photography: Rico Moran

1st AD - Soo Lee

Production Designer: Diana Abbatangelo

PR: Craft Public Relations

Media: MiQ

SOURCE Earth's Own