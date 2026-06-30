EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING THE SETTLEMENT OF A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED VARIABLE PRICE FORWARD SALE TRANSACTION INVOLVING SHARES OF TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. BY ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P.

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -

Item 1 - Security and Reporting Issuer

This press release relates to common shares (the "Shares") of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (the "Issuer").

The Issuer's address is:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

TD Canada Trust Tower

161 Bay Street, Suite 4535

Toronto, ON M5J 2S1

Item 2 - Identity of the Acquiror

This press release is filed on behalf of Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott Investment Management"), the investment manager of Elliott Associates, L.P. ("Elliott Associates") and Elliott International, L.P. ("Elliott International"). A majority of the limited partnership interests of Elliott International are held by Elliott International Limited ("EIL"). Elliott Investment Management directly or indirectly has direction and control over all of the Shares held by the Acquiror (as defined below).

This press release is also filed on behalf of European Investments Holding Company S.à r.l. ("EIHC"), the sole shareholder of Triple Flag Mining Aggregator S.à r.l. ("TFM Aggregator"). EIHC is majority-owned by Elliott International, and directly or indirectly has beneficial ownership of all of the Shares held by TFM Aggregator.

Elliott Investment Management, Elliott International, EIL, Elliott Associates, EIHC, and TFM Aggregator are collectively referred to as the "Acquiror".

The address of the Acquiror is as follows:

c/o Elliott Investment Management L.P.

360 S. Rosemary Ave. 18th floor

West Palm Beach, FL

33401 USA

Settlement of Confirmation

As previously disclosed in a prior press release, the Acquiror entered into a master confirmation and supplemental confirmations in respect of a variable price forward sale transaction (the "Confirmation") between TFM Aggregator and Goldman Sachs International ("GSI"), an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("GS&Co.") and GS&Co., as custodian, covering up to 3,880,000 Shares in the aggregate. The Confirmation provided for settlement based on the formula agreed to by the parties over a calculation period of up to three months, subject to specified rights retained by TFM Aggregator and GSI's right to earlier termination or settlement in specified circumstances.

On June 30, 2026, the Confirmation settled in accordance with its terms and TFM Aggregator sold and delivered to GSI 6,680 Shares constituting the Applicable Number of Shares under the Confirmation at a price of US$35.9131 per Share or an aggregate purchase price of US$239,899.51 (the "Confirmation Settlement").

Item 3 - Interest in Securities of the Reporting Issuer

Pursuant to the Confirmation Settlement, the Acquiror disposed of 6,680 Shares. After the Confirmation Settlement, the Acquiror beneficially owns, and has control and direction over, 133,241,535 Shares.

Based upon 205,994,812 Shares outstanding as of May 26, 2026 as disclosed in the Issuer's prospectus supplement dated May 27, 2026, immediately after the Confirmation Settlement, the Shares held by the Acquiror represent approximately 64.7% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Shares. This represents an increase of approximately 0.2% from the Acquiror's securityholding percentage of the Shares disclosed in the Original Report due to an unrelated issuer buyback undertaken by the Issuer.

The Acquiror disposed ownership of, and control and direction over, Shares pursuant to the Confirmation Settlement.

Item 4 - Consideration Paid

See item 2.

Item 5 - Purpose of the Transaction

State the purpose or purposes of the acquiror and any joint actors for the acquisition or disposition of securities of the reporting issuer.

Describe any plans or future intentions which the acquiror and any joint actors may have which relate to or would result in any of the following:

the acquisition of additional securities of the reporting issuer, or the disposition of securities of the reporting issuer; a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries; a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries; a change in the board of directors or management of the reporting issuer, including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on the board; a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the reporting issuer; a material change in the reporting issuer's business or corporate structure; a change in the reporting issuer's charter, bylaws or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of the reporting issuer by any person or company; a class of securities of the reporting issuer being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace; the issuer ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada; a solicitation of proxies from securityholders; an action similar to any of those enumerated above.

As of the date of this press release, the Acquiror does not have any specific current plan or future intention to acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer. The Acquiror may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions in the ordinary course, and may or may not adopt an automatic trading plan for such purpose, depending on market conditions and other factors material to the Acquiror's investment decision.

As of the date of this press release, the Acquiror does not have any specific current plan or future intention to participate in a transaction or other material change relating to the Issuer, but may decide to do so in the event that a firm proposal for a transaction or other material change is advanced by the Issuer, or any other party, on terms satisfactory to the Acquiror.

Item 8 - Exemption

If the acquiror relies on an exemption from requirements in securities legislation applicable to formal bids for the transaction, state the exemption being relied on and describe the facts supporting that reliance.

Not applicable.

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

For further details or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the above, please visit www.sedarplus.com or contact: ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, Jeffrey Blum, Tel: (212) 974-6000, Email: [email protected]