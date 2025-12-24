EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING ‎SHAMS PATEL

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report regarding the acquisition of securities of Fox Creek Energy Ltd. (the "Company") by Shams Patel ‎( the "Acquiror").

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement between the Acquiror and a ‎shareholder of the Company dated December 16, 2025, the Acquiror ‎purchased 1,391,550 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.106 per Common Share. On December 23, 2025, 1,391,550 Common Shares were effectively ‎transferred to Acquiror (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held no securities of the Company.

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror holds control or direction over a total of ‎1,391,550 ‎Common Shares, representing 40.65% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares

The ‎Common Shares were obtained by the Acquiror for investment purposes. In the future, the Acquiror may directly or indirectly, acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of such Common Shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

SOURCE Shams Patel

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: Shams Patel, Address: c/o 2700-1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5; Nafeesa Valli-Hasham, Counsel, ‎Telephone: 604.643.2991, Email: [email protected]