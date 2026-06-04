EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING ‎JAMIL KASSAM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report regarding the disposition of securities of Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company") by Jamil Kassam ‎( the "Vendor").

Pursuant to a share transfer agreement between the Vendor and a certain ‎arm's-length purchaser (the "Acquiror") dated June 3, 2026, (the "Share Transfer Agreement"), the Vendor ‎agreed to dispose of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share. On June 3, 2026, the Vendor effectively transferred the Common Shares to the Acquiror (the "Effective Date").

Prior to the Share Transfer Agreement, the Vendor held 953,100 common shares of the Company, representing 27.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As of the Effective Date, the Vendor holds control or direction over a total of 853,100 ‎Common Shares, representing 24.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The ‎Common Shares were disposed of by the Vendor for investment purposes. In the future, the Vendor may directly or indirectly, acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of such Common Shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Vendor will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

SOURCE Jamil Kassam

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: Jamil Kassam, Address: c/o 2700-1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5: Nafeesa Valli-Hasham, Partner, ‎Telephone: 604.643.2991, Email: [email protected]