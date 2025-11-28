Early Warning Report Regarding Agreement to Dispose of Common Shares by Warburg Pincus in Docebo Inc.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - This press release is issued by Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg") on behalf of the funds and investment vehicles managed by Warburg listed under Item 2.1 of the accompanying early warning report (collectively, "Warburg Entities"), to report that WPGG 14 Investment Ltd. IV has entered into a definitive agreement with Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap") to sell to Intercap 3,630,715 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo"), representing all of the Common Shares owned or controlled by the Warburg Entities (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, WPGG 14 Investment Ltd. IV will receive aggregate cash proceeds of US$68,148,520.55 (C$95,810,005.04), being US$18.77 (C$26.39) per Common Share. The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about February 27, 2026, subject to limited closing conditions.

Before giving effect to the Transaction, the Warburg Entities beneficially owned or controlled 3,630,715 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis). After giving effect to the Transaction, the Warburg Entities will no longer own or control any Common Shares.

The Transaction was agreed to in the ordinary course of business. Depending on market conditions, Warburg's view of Docebo's prospects and other factors considered relevant by Warburg, the Warburg Entities may, from time to time, acquire additional Shares, dispose of Shares, or hold Shares.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instruments 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact the Warburg Entities at the details below.

The address of Warburg Entities is c/o Warburg Pincus LLC, 450 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10017. Docebo's head office is located at 55 York Street – 12th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7.

Contact Information: Kerrie Cohen, Warburg Pincus, [email protected]