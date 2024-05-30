Early Warning Report Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares by Warburg Pincus in Docebo Inc.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - This press release is issued by Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg") on behalf of the funds and investment vehicles managed by Warburg listed under Item 2.1 of the accompanying early warning report (collectively, "Warburg Entities"), to report the acquisition of 65,545 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), representing approximately 0.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares pursuant to the acquisition were purchased for $48.56 (US$35.54) per Common Share for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $3,183,010 (US$2,329,640).

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Warburg Funds beneficially owned or controlled 2,972,814 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

Immediately following the acquisition, the Warburg Entities beneficially own or control 3,038,359 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

The Warburg Entities acquired the Common Shares in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, Warburg's view of Docebo's prospects and other factors considered relevant by Warburg, the Warburg Entities may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing Common Shares, or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instruments 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact Insight Funds at the details below.

The address of Warburg Funds is c/o Warburg Pincus LLC, 450 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10017.

SOURCE Warburg Pincus LLC

For further information: Kerrie Cohen, Warburg Pincus, 212-878-9207