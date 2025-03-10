Early Warning Report Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares by Olivier Roussy Newton in BTQ Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, announces that this press release is being issued by Olivier Roussy Newton to report the acquisition of 150,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of BTQ Technologies Corp. on February 19, 2025. The Common Shares were acquired at a price of $3.4257 per Common Share, for an aggregate cash consideration of $513,855.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Mr. Olivier Roussy Newton beneficially owned or controlled 42,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

Immediately following the acquisition, Mr. Olivier Roussy Newton beneficially owns or controls 42,150,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.93% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

Mr. Olivier Roussy Newton acquired the Common Shares in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, his view of BTQ Technologies Corp.'s prospects, and other relevant factors, Mr. Olivier Roussy Newton may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing Common Shares, or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com . To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact the representative below.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, including with respect to its research partnerships, and anticipated markets in which the Company may be listing its common shares. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of post-quantum algorithms and quantum vulnerabilities, and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

