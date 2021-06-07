Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Connection with the Closing of the Qualifying Transaction of Pathway Health Corp.

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Clinic Network Canada Inc. ("TCNC") today announced that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange) involving a share exchange pursuant to which Pathway Health Corp. (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Issuer") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pathway Health Services Corp. (formerly Pathway Health Corp.) ("Old Pathway") in exchange for common shares in the capital of the Issuer. As a result of the Transaction, Old Pathway became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer.

The Qualifying Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated January 29, 2021, as amended, pursuant to which 90,252,819 common shares in the capital of the Issuer ("Common Shares") were issued to former shareholders of Old Pathway (including 27,600,000 Common Shares to former holders of subscription receipts of Old Pathway), at a deemed price of $0.50 per Common Share.

As a result of the Qualifying Transaction and related transactions, TCNC acquired beneficial ownership and control over 51,638,711 Common Shares. The Common Shares were issued in exchange for the securities of Old Pathway held by TCNC prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction. As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, TCNC has ownership and control over approximately 55.5% of the Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, TCNC had no ownership or control over any securities of the Issuer. TCNC does not currently have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer. However, TCNC may acquire additional securities of the Issuer, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions, reformulations, and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by TCNC will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

