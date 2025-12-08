EARLY WARNING REPORT ISSUED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103 IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Purebond Limited ("Purebond") announced today that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its subscription for 50,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) in a private placement (the "Private Placement") at a price of £0.11 (approximately C$0.2052) per Common Share for total consideration of £5,500,000 (approximately C$10,260,000). The Private Placement closed on October 24, 2025. Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Purebond did not own any Common Shares. After completion of the Private Placement, Purebond owns 50,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained by contacting the Company at +1 (403) 750-4405.

The head office address of the Company is 4100, 350 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3N9. The head office of Purebond is Portland House, 69-71 Wembley Hill Road, Wembley, Middlesex, England, HA9 8BU.

Purebond is acquiring the Common Shares for investment purposes. Purebond may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of the Company or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or other securities of the Company that it owns at such time. Purebond currently has no other plans or intentions with regards to the Company, but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Purebond may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

A condition of Purebond's participation in the Private Placement is that it receives the right to appoint one nominated non-executive director to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") while its interest in the Company's total issued share capital remains above 15%. Accordingly, the Company has entered into an investor rights agreement with Purebond which confers the Board appointment right.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at December 8, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to Purebond's future plans regarding the Company.

