EARLY WARNING REPORT ISSUED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103 GABRIELA HUNKELER ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF HOLDINGS OF SPIRIT BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL INC.

ZURICH, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Gabriela Hunkeler ("Ms. Hunkeler") announced today the disposition of 5,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the "Issuer").

On July 23, 2025, Ms. Hunkeler gifted 5,000,000 Common Shares. There was no consideration paid with respect to this transaction. Prior to the July 23, 2025 disposition, Ms. Hunkeler's owned 18,211,111 Common Shares, representing a 11.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the disposition of the 5,000,000 Common Shares noted above, Ms. Hunkeler now owns 13,211,111 representing 8.65% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Ms. Hunkeler owned 17,000,000 Common Shares at the time of the initial public offering in August 2022. She acquired an additional 100,000 Common Shares in the public market in 2023 and 1,111,111 Common Shares on conversion of a convertible debenture on December 18, 2024.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 505 Burrard St., Suite 1570, One Bentall Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1M5. Ms. Hunkeler's address is AvelaLaw AG c/o Gabriela Hunkeler, Fraumünsterstrasse 15, 8001 Zürich.

