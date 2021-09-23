Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Disposition of Securities of Docebo Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62–103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") by Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap") and its joint actors regarding the disposition of securities of Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO / Nasdaq: DCBO) ("Docebo"), with its head office located at 366 Adelaide St West, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1R7, by Intercap, with its head office located at 261 Davenport Road, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario, M5R 1K3.

Intercap, together with together with Claudio Erba ("Claudio"), Alessio Artuffo ("Alessio", together with Intercap and Claudio, the "Selling Shareholders"), completed a secondary public offering of 1,150,000 common shares of Docebo (the "Common Shares") (inclusive of 150,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)) (the "Offering") pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement dated September 23, 2021 (the "Underwriting Agreement") among Docebo, the Selling Shareholders and Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") at an offered price of C$112.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$128,800,000 (inclusive of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, each of the Selling Shareholders granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 150,000 Common Shares at C$112.00 per share on the same terms as set forth above for market stabilization purposes, of which 135,000 were offered by Intercap. The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full on September 23, 2021, being the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement dated September 20, 2021, together with the accompanying short form base shelf prospectus to which it relates dated October 22, 2020. The Offering, including the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option closed on September 23, 2021.

Pursuant to the Offering, Intercap sold an aggregate of 1,035,000 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$115,920,000 or net proceeds of C$111,028,950 after deducting the Underwriters' fee and prior to the payment of Intercap's share of the Underwriters expenses incurred in connection with the Offering (but excluding its share of Docebo's costs and expenses).

Prior to the Offering, Intercap and its joint actors beneficially owned, controlled or directed 14,633,716 Common Shares, representing approximately 44.7% of the outstanding Common Shares (or 42.6% on a fully diluted basis). Following the Offering, Intercap and its joint actors beneficially own, control or direct 13,598,716 Common Shares, representing approximately 41.5% of the outstanding Common Shares (or 39.6% on a fully diluted basis).

The equity interests of Intercap are beneficially owned, controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by Jason Chapnik, Chairman of Intercap and accordingly, each of Intercap and Jason Chapnik are considered to be joint actors.

In addition to the foregoing, Intercap may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control depending on market or other conditions.

