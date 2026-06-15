EARLY WARNING REPORT ISSUED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103 - CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES OF HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED

TSXV: HEVI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - This news release is related to the common shares purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Helium Evolution Incorporated (the "Issuer"). ENEOS Xplora USA Limited (the "Acquiror") announces the expiration of 12,681,000 common shares purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Expiration of Warrants").

Immediately prior to the Expiration of the Warrants, the Acquiror had ownership over an aggregate of 65,401,243 common shares (the "Common Shares") and 12,681,000 Warrants, representing approximately 40.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis, and 44.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on partially diluted basis.

Following the Expiration of the Warrants, the Acquiror had ownership over an aggregate of 65,401,243 Common Shares, representing approximately 40.12% of the 163,020,847 issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. The Expiration of the Warrants resulted in a decrease of approximately 4.32% in the Acquiror's securityholding percentage on a partially diluted basis (from approximately 44.44% to approximately 40.12%), which triggered the early warning reporting requirement under applicable securities legislation as the change exceeded 2%.

The Acquiror has let the Warrants expire unexercised. The Acquiror has no current intention to acquire Common Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

National Instrument 62-103 also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact Shota Imamura, Manager, Business Development of the Acquiror at [email protected].

SOURCE ENEOS Xplora USA Limited