Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - Acquisition of Securities of CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Brott, LLC (the "Acquiror") has today filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") advising that on February 28, 2023 it was issued 60,018 proportionate voting shares (the "Proportionate Voting Shares") of CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NEO: HUMN) in connection with the Company's qualifying transaction with Craft 1861 Global, Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Proportionate Voting Shares were issued at an issue price of US$1,000 per share.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company. Following closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror owns 60,018 Proportionate Voting Shares, or 6,001,800 subordinate voting shares ("Subordinate Voting Shares") on an as-converted basis, representing approximately 12.93% of the issued and outstanding Proportionate Voting Shares, or 12.91% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (assuming for this purpose the conversion of all Proportionate Voting Shares into Subordinate Voting Shares).

The Acquiror acquired the Proportionate Voting Shares for investment purposes and has no present intention to dispose of or acquire further securities of the Company. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time-to-time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserve the right to dispose of any or all of such securities from time-to-time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to such securities, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters is being filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities commissions of the other jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer, and may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on the Company's profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting Ms. Crystal Buckner (by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 505-228-8446). The Company's head office is located at 100 Sun Ave NE, Suite 650, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109.

