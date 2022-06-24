EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instruments 62-103

– The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Resources Ltd. ("Bald Eagle Resources"), a Canadian private company, announces that pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") that its shareholdings in Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (the "Corporation") has fallen below 10% after the Corporation completed a non-brokered private placement on May 31, 2022 (the "Private Placement").

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Bald Eagle Resources had ownership and control over 13,211,676 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") and 1,325,387 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), representing approximately 11.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 12.38% on a partially diluted basis. Bald Eagle Resources did not participate in the Private Placement.

Immediately following the Private Placement, Bald Eagle Resources continued to have ownership and control over 13,211,676 Common Shares and 1,325,387 Warrants, representing approximately 9.0 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.9% on a fully diluted basis immediately after completion of the Private Placement.

As of the date hereof, Bald Eagle Resources no longer beneficially owns nor controls 10% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Accordingly, Bald Eagle Resources is no longer required to file early warning reports pursuant to the requirements of NI 62-103 unless Bald Eagle Resources' beneficial ownership or control of the Common Shares again increases above 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

This news release, and the early warning report filed in connection with the Private Placement, was filed late due to administrative error.

Bald Eagle Resources' investment in the Corporation is for investment purposes only. Bald Eagle Resources will review its investment on an ongoing basis and depending upon such factors that Bald Eagle Resources, may from time to time, deem relevant, may, among other things, acquire additional or dispose securities of the Corporation.

An early warning report prepared pursuant to the requirements of NI 62-103 by Bald Eagle Resources has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile. To obtain more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed in respect of this news release, please contact Bald Eagle Resources at the contact details noted below.

For further information: Bald Eagle Resources Ltd., Contact name: Sidney Himmel, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 416-924-2698