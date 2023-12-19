EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Anna Rosa Giglio announces that, directly and indirectly, she has received (the "Acquisition") 13,623,351 common shares (each, a "Share") of Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME")

Prior to the Acquisition, Ms. Giglio, shareholder of CME, held directly and indirectly, 14,038,000 Shares of CME. Immediately following the Acquisition, she holds directly and indirectly an aggregate of 27,661,351 Shares, representing approximately 17.72% of the issued and outstanding Shares of CME.

All securities of CME controlled by Ms. Giglio are held for investment purposes. In the future, she may acquire and/or dispose of securities of CME through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report filed by Ms. Giglio in connection with the Transaction is available on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Anna Rosa Giglio