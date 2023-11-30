EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Stephanie Marceau-Deschesnes announces that pursuant to the Kingsville Salt Deposit acquisition announced by QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB") on November 16, 2023 (the "Transaction"), she currently holds, directly and indirectly, 5,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of QNB.

Prior to the Acquisition, Ms. Marceau-Deschesnes, shareholder of QNB, held directly and indirectly, 2,000,000 Shares of QNB. Immediately following the Transaction, she holds directly and indirectly an aggregate of 5,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 18.90% of the issued and outstanding Shares of QNB.

All securities of QNB controlled by Ms. Marceau-Deschesnes are held for investment purposes. In the future, she may acquire and/or dispose of securities of QNB through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report filed by Ms. Marceau-Deschesnes in connection with the Transaction is available on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

