EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephane Leblanc announces that, directly and indirectly, he has disposed (the "Disposition") an aggregate of 1,631,629 common shares (each, a "Share") of Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME").

Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Leblanc, directly and indirectly, held 10,354,874 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 679,166 Shares. Following the Disposition, he now has control and direction over an aggregate of 8,723,245 Shares and 314,166 convertible securities, representing 11.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 11.69% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of CME controlled by Mr. Leblanc are held for investment purposes. In the future, he (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of CME through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Leblanc in connection with the Acquisition will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

SOURCE Stephane Leblanc

For further information: Stephane Leblanc, 1 418 717 2553