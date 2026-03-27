EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

MONTREAL, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Omar Rifai announces that, directly and indirectly, he has acquired (the "Acquisition") a total of 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence"). Each Unit is comprised of one Class A Common share (each, a "Share") of Defence and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.65 per Share until March 6, 2028.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Rifai, directly and indirectly, held 750,000 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 750,000 Shares. Upon Acquisition, he has control and direction over an aggregate of 5,750,000 Shares and 5,750,000 convertible securities, representing 7.61% of the issued and outstanding shares of Defence on non-diluted basis and 14.14% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of Defence controlled by Mr. Rifai are held for investment purposes. In the future, he, directly or indirectly, may acquire and/or dispose of securities of Defence through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Rifai in connection with the Acquisition will be available on the Defence's SEDAR+ profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE OMAR RIFAI

For information please contact: Omar Rifai, [email protected]