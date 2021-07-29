Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Stephane Leblanc announces that, directly and indirectly, he has received (the "Acquisition") 8,497,789 common shares (each, a "Share") of Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME").

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Leblanc, President, CEO and shareholder of CME, directly and indirectly, held 1,733,085 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 479,166 Shares. Upon completion of the Acquisition, he will have control and direction over an aggregate of 10,230,874 Shares and 479,166 convertible securities, representing 13.96% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 14.51% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of CME controlled by Mr. Leblanc are held for investment purposes. In the future, he (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of CME through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Leblanc in connection with the Acquisition will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

SOURCE Stephane Leblanc

For further information: Stephane Leblanc, Canadian Metals Inc., [email protected]