Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Adriana Shaw announces that she, through A&M USA Resources 2015 ULC, an entity directly and indirectly owned or controlled by Ms. Shaw, has disposed (the "Disposition") 15,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of AM Resources Corp. ("AMR").

Prior to the Disposition, Ms. Shaw, a director and shareholder of AMR held, directly and indirectly, 34,742,519 Shares and securities that entitle her to acquire 2,600,000 Shares. Upon completion of Disposition, she now has control and direction over an aggregate of 19,742,519 Shares and 2,600,000 convertible securities, representing .17.54% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 18.27% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of AMR controlled by Ms. Shaw are held for investment purposes. In the future, Ms. Shaw (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of AMR through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Ms. Shaw in connection with the Disposition will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

AM Resources Corp.

1-514-360-0576

