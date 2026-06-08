Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. by Tether International, S.A. de C.V.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SAN SALVADOR, Republic of El Salvador, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Tether International, S.A. de C.V. (the "Acquiror") announces pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities laws the acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Issuer"). The Acquiror has concurrently or will shortly be filing a Canadian early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This announcement and the filing of the Early Warning Report are made pursuant to section 5.2(2)(a) of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, following the acquisition by the Acquiror on June 5, 2026 of ownership and control over 101,258 Common Shares which, together with Common Shares acquired since the position last reported by the Acquiror's affiliate (Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V.) in its early warning report dated and filed on SEDAR+ on March 13, 2026 (prior to the internal transfer to the Acquiror of all Common Shares held by Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V.), exceeded 2% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the acquisition that triggered the obligation to make this announcement, the Acquiror owned and controlled an aggregate of 11,165,313 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 11.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled an aggregate of 11,266,571 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (and an increase of approximately 0.11% from the Acquiror's holdings immediately prior to the acquisition).

The Acquiror acquired the 101,258 Common Shares for a total of USD$726,958.12 (approximately CAD$1,012,216.49), at an average price of USD$7.18 (approximately CAD$10.00) per Common Share. Canadian dollar amounts are based on the USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.3924 published by the Bank of Canada on June 5, 2026.

Percentages of outstanding Common Shares have been determined in accordance with Canadian securities laws, based on the Issuer having 93,442,762 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at May 13, 2026, as disclosed in the Issuer's most recent interim management's discussion and analysis dated the same date.

The Common Shares described in this press release were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, or dispose of all or some of its Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, in each case, subject to applicable laws.

In addition, the Acquiror may consider its rights and options as a significant security holder of the Issuer (which may result in the Acquiror developing plans or intentions in the future with respect to the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report), including without limitation: engaging with the Issuer's board and management, communicating with other securityholders, voting its securities in accordance with its interests, and/or making proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to its capitalization, ownership structure and/or operations, in each case, subject to applicable laws.

The head office of the Issuer is disclosed on its SEDAR+ profile as being located at Suite 501, 543 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1X8.

About Tether International, S.A. de C.V.

The Acquiror is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of El Salvador. The principal business of the Acquiror is as a private investment firm.

The head office address of the Acquiror is Final Av. La Revolucion, Colonia San Benito, Edif. Centro, Corporativo, Presidente Plaza, Nivel 12, Oficina 2, Distrito de San Salvador, Municipality of San Salvador Centro, Republic of El Salvador.

The Acquiror will send a copy of its Early Warning Report relating to this announcement promptly to any person requesting it.

SOURCE Tether Investments S.A. de C.V.

For further information, please contact: Name: Stephenie Vasco, Communications and PR Services VP, Tether, Telephone number: 4420 4621 1793, Email: [email protected]