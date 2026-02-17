Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Gold Royalty Corp. by Tether Investments S.A. de C.V.

/Not for Distribution to US News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States/

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities laws, the acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Gold Royalty Corp. (the "Issuer") and the concurrent filing of a Canadian early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This announcement and the filing of the Early Warning Report is made pursuant to section 5.2(2)(a) of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, following the acquisition by the Acquiror on February 13, 2026 of ownership and control over 171,812 Common Shares through the facilities of NYSE American which, together with Common Shares acquired since the Acquiror's last early warning report in respect of the Issuer dated and filed on SEDAR+ on January 27, 2026, exceeded 2% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the acquisition that triggered the obligation to make this announcement, the Acquiror owned and controlled an aggregate of 30,128,188 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled an aggregate of 30,300,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (and an increase of approximately 0.08% from the Acquiror's holdings immediately prior to the acquisition).

The Acquiror acquired the 171,812 Common Shares for a total of USD$745,389.18 (approximately CAD$1,014,772.83), at an average price of USD$4.3384 (approximately CAD$5.91) per Common Share. Canadian dollar amounts are based on the USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.3614 published by the Bank of Canada on February 13, 2026.

Percentages of outstanding Common Shares have been determined in accordance with Canadian securities laws, based on the Issuer having 223,375,625 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at December 11, 2025, as disclosed in the Issuer's material change report dated the same date.

The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares described in this press release for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, or dispose of all or some of its Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, in each case, subject to applicable laws.

In addition, the Acquiror intends to consider its rights and options as a significant security holder of the Issuer (which may result in the Acquiror developing plans or intentions in the future with respect to the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report), including without limitation: engaging with the Issuer's board and management, communicating with other securityholders, voting its securities in accordance with its interests, and/or making proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to its capitalization, ownership structure and/or operations, in each case, subject to applicable laws.

The head office of the Issuer is disclosed on its SEDAR+ profile as being located at 1188 West Georgia St., Suite 1830, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A2, Canada.

About Tether Investments S.A. de C.V.

The Acquiror is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of El Salvador. The Acquiror is focused on strategic investments that complement its vision for open financial systems supported by digital and real-world assets.

The head office address of the Acquiror is Final Av. La Revolucion, Colonia San Benito, Edif. Centro, Corporativo, Presidente Plaza, Nivel 12, Oficina 2, Distrito de San Salvador, Municipality of San Salvador Centro, Republic of El Salvador.

The Acquiror will send a copy of its Early Warning Report relating to this announcement promptly to any person requesting it.

