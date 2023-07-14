Early Warning Press Release in Respect of Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Value Partners Inc. ("NWVP") announced today that it and its subsidiaries and control persons collectively hold an approximate 8.75% beneficial ownership interest in Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (the "REIT") through the beneficial ownership of 18,619,186 trust units ("Units"), 1,710,000 Class B limited partnership units of NWI Healthcare Properties LP, a subsidiary of the REIT (each of which is redeemable for a Unit, and is attached to a special voting unit of the REIT, providing for voting rights in the REIT), 1,027,173 performance units and 978 deferred units.

NWVP no longer beneficially owns nor controls 10% or more of the issued and outstanding Units. NWVP is no longer required to file early warning reports pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues unless NWVP's beneficial ownership or control of the Units again increases to 10% or more of the issued and outstanding Units.

NWVP or its affiliates is considering acquiring additional REIT securities through open market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, and is in the process of establishing an automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker for such purpose. NWVP and its affiliates continually evaluate the REIT's business, financial condition and prospects and their interest in, and intentions with respect to, the REIT and their investment in REIT securities. In response to general economic and industry conditions, the securities markets in general and those for the REIT's securities in particular, NWVP and its affiliates may propose various strategic initiatives, the pursuit of new investment opportunities or changes to the REIT's strategic plan. From time to time, NWVP and its affiliates may hold discussions with management, members of the board of trustees of the REIT, certain unitholders of the REIT and other persons regarding any such matter.

In connection with NWVP's financing arrangements, NWVP has pledged certain Units it holds. From time to time, Units may be disposed of pursuant to the realization of such pledging arrangements.

NWVP is wholly-owned by Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the report to be filed by NWVP in connection with the transactions described herein will be available on the REIT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

NWVP's and the REIT's head office are each located at 180 Dundas Street West, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1Z8.

For further information: Northwest Value Partners Inc., Paul Dalla Lana, President, Tel: (416) 366-8300 x1001