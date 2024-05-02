EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE EDGEPOINT ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF TERAGO INC. WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") (TSX: TGO): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, to announce the expiration of 403,050 Series C warrants ("Warrants") to purchase common shares ("Shares") of the Issuer. The Warrants expired in accordance with their terms at 5:00pm EST April 22, 2024.

Each Warrant entitled the holder to purchase one Share in the capital of the Issuer at an exercise price of $8.00 and represented, in aggregate, approximately 2% of the capital of the Issuer, as calculated in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Prior to the Warrant expiration, EdgePoint had control over, and Cymbria beneficial ownership of, 4,706,715 Shares and 403,050 Warrants, representing a security holding percentage, in aggregate, of approximately 25.7% of TeraGo's outstanding Shares. EdgePoint now exercises control over, and Cymbria has beneficial ownership of, 4,706,715 Shares representing approximately 23.7% of TeraGo's outstanding Shares.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Sayuri Childs, Chief Compliance Officer of EdgePoint at (416) 963-9353. EdgePoint's head office is located at 150 Bloor St. West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Issuer's head office is located at 55 Commerce Valley Drive West, Suite 800, Thornhill, Ontario, L3T 7V9.

